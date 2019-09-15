Local golfer to compete in National Amateur Tournament

Nathan Beck has been playing golf his whole life, but he is getting the chance to play in a national tournament for the first time.

Beck qualified for the Golf Channel National Amateur Championship after winning the Tidewater Golfweek Amateur Tour.

His qualifier was nerve-wracking, according to Beck, who was down for much of the tour, and came into the 18th hole up by one. He ended up winning by two.

Beck has been preparing for the championship with help from his trainer at the ACAC and coaches at Stoney Creek golf course, and he is preparing mentally to compete on a national-level for the first time.

"It's wonderful to be able to qualify and be able to go to the nationals and its, you know, it is nerve-wracking, but at the same time, exhilarating because of all of the people I've had support me," said Beck. "Confidence is a key and then hopefully to be successful when I'm down there.

Beck has a lot to look forward to in Palm Spring: "Playing in all these different tournaments and then scoring and then playing, it's been a fun time doing it," said Beck.

The National Amateur Championships take place in Palm Spring from September 17-26.