Loss drops Wahoos from AP top 10

A day after losing for the second time this season, the Virginia men's basketball team dropped to its lowest national ranking in two years.

The Cavaliers fell to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, a day after falling to 9-2 on the season with a 70-59 loss at home to South Carolina. The loss ended UVA's 22-game winning streak against non-conference opponents at John Paul Jones Arena.

That No. 16 ranking is the lowest for UVA since the Cavaliers spent the sixth week of the 2017-18 season at No. 16.

After beginning this year at No. 11, the Wahoos have been a top-10 team for most of the season, peaking at No. 5 three weeks ago after a 7-0 start. A loss at Purdue dropped UVA to No. 9, where the Cavaliers had spent the past two weeks.

UVA wraps up its non-conference schedule at home on Sunday against Navy.