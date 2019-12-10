Mack has embraced Mendenhall's 'and' philosophy

Jordan Mack was a true freshman on Bronco Mendenhall's first team as football coach at Virginia. Three years later, Mack is a senior captain on UVA's first Coastal Division championship team.

Mack was in New York City on Tuesday night as a finalist for this year's Campbell Trophy, given each year to the top student-athlete in the country. Before that award presentation, Mack credited some of Mendenhall's teachings for helping him get there.

"I don't think I can put into words, the many principles, everything he has taught me," the inside linebacker said. "But more specifically, the word 'and.' Not choosing either or, but being both student, the perfect student and athlete. In the community. A whole-rounded individual. The life outside of football is what he really stresses, and that's what I will continue and carry on for the rest of my days."

Mack has embodied that 'and' philosophy through his four years at UVA. He has a 3.47 GPA in the classroom, and is on pace to graduate this month with a bachelor's degree in education. He volunteers at Kindness Cafe + Play -- which employs people with cognitive disabilities -- and mentors elementary school students and the Boys and Girls Club.

On the field, Mack was a third-team All-ACC selection this season. His team-best 7 1/2 sacks are the most among linebackers in the conference. Mack's two forced fumbles are also most on the UVA defense, while his 69 total tackles are third on the team and his 8 1/2 tackles for loss are tied for fourth.

Mack was the sixth UVA player all-time -- and the only player from the ACC this season -- among the 12 finalists for this year's 'Academic Heisman.' He came up short of becoming the program's third all-time winner of the Campbell, as this year's award went to Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

But as a finalist, Mack still receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. He says he plans to get a master's degree in higher education at UVA once his playing career is finished.

"It's all about just doing what you're passionate in doing," Mack said. "Finding your passion, and no matter what anyone says, just chasing it and doing it the way you want to do it."