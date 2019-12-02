Mack named ACC's Tatum Award winner

Virginia's Jordan Mack is this year's winner of the Jim Tatum Award, given annually to the top student-athlete in the ACC among football players.

The senior inside linebacker with a 3.47 GPA is on track to graduate later this month with a degree in education. He's been named to the ACC All-Academic Team twice, and appeared on the ACC Academic Honor Roll three times.

Mack finished the regular season third on the UVA defense with 69 total tackles. His 7 1/2 sacks are most among all ACC linebackers, while Mack's 10 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles also lead the team, and his 8 1/2 tackles for loss are tied for fourth on the defense.

Mack is the eighth player from UVA to win the Tatum Award, and the first since Tom Santi in 2007. Mack will be honored this weekend in Charlotte, where the Coastal Division champion Wahoos will face unbeaten Clemson in the ACC Championship on Saturday.

Mack is also the ACC's lone finalist for this year's Campbell Trophy, also known as the 'Academic Heisman.' The winner of that award will be announced next week in New York City.