Mack named finalist for Campbell Trophy

Two seasons ago, Jordan Mack played inside linebacker next to Micah Kiser, the winner of the 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy. Now Mack, a senior at Virginia, is a senior for that same 'Academic Heisman.'

Mack is the only player from the ACC among the 12 finalists for this year's Campbell Trophy, given to the football scholar-athlete in the country each season. The winner will be announced that the National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in New York City on December 10.

Mack is currently tied for third on the UVA defense with 44 tackles, and tied for second in the ACC with seven sacks. Off the field, Mack is active at Kindness Cafe and Play in Charlottesville, and serves as a mentor for elementary school students and the Boys & Girls Club.

UVA is one of just five schools to produce multiple Campbell Trophy winners. Another former linebacker, Tom Burns, won the award in 1994. Mack is the school's sixth all-time finalist for the trophy.