Miller boys basketball coach Danny Manuel announced Thursday on Twitter he was resigning after four years leading the Mavericks.

Manuel said in a post, "The last 4 years have provided me with a lifetime of memories."

Under Manuel, the Mavericks went 82-33 over the past four seasons, including three straight trips to the VISAA D-II Championship. Manuel lead Miller to a state title in 2018 with a 27-4 record.