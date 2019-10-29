Maxwell set to defend Special Olympics gold medal

Local golfer Jack Maxwell will be in Virginia Beach this weekend,defending his gold medal from last year at the Special Olympics state championship.

With another gold medal, Maxwell could qualify for the Special Olympics national tournament.

He'll be playing this weekend, with some tendonitis. But Jack says that won't hold him back, when he gets on the course.

"Everything is awesome about this tournament, I'm looking forward to it," said Maxwell. "Another weekend out in Virginia Beach."

"Just representing the town of Scottsville and the citizens down here is pretty amazing," said Maxwell.

Maxwell, who has played golf much of his life after watching members of his family play, offered advice for those who may need the push to follow their dreams.

"I'm where I am today and I just want people to know to never give up if they want to achieve something always never give up and you will become successful in life," said Maxwell.

Jack will be teeing off around noon on Saturday.