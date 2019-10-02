'Mayhem at McArthur' puts squash on full display

A few of the top squash players in the world made their way to the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head for "Mayhem at McArthur" Wednesday night.

The event featured matches running all night to help show off the facilities and bring a new audience into the sport of squash.

The evening was headlined by a match between PSA world's 5th-ranked player in Paul Coll and the 9th-ranked Miguel Rodriguez. For Coll it was not his first time to Charlottesville, but it was his first look at the facilities at the McArthur Squash Center.

"I come back now and the facilities have gotten even better and I understand they've got quite a strong program over at the college here," Coll said, "It's great to come to places like this with such an amazing facility and there's a lot of support for squash and lots of junior players running around."

Before the headline match, highly-rated UVA freshmen Omar El Torkey and Aly Hussein, both from Egypt, squared off. Both players say with Virginia's squash program rising up to the varsity level two years ago, it has put squash on the map in the area.

"Here at UVA the sport wasn't too big, now it's a varsity sport, so it's being raised," Hussein said.

The UVA program has high aspirations over the next few years and El Torkey says nights like this display the talent in the area and the program.

"Until now it's not the most popular sport in the world," El Torkey said, "But in Virginia it's popular, they want to do something good as UVA."