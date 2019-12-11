Maynard reaches 500 win milestone

Win number 500 could not have come soon enough for Albemarle boy's basketball coach Greg Maynard, who earned the milestone on Tuesday night at William Fleming.

"My wife said you got that monkey off your back and I said I'm just glad it only lasted one extra game because our next two games are our biggest rivals," Maynard said, with a game against Western Albemarle coming up on Friday night.

After 31 years as the head coach for his alma mater, Maynard joined an exclusive club becoming only the third public school coach in Central Virginia history to win 500 games.

"It's amazing the number of texts and emails I've gotten last night and today of ex-players and it just makes me think of their teams when they were here," Maynard said, "I usually send them back something giving them credit for being a big part of it."

Maynard has spent 37 years in total at Albemarle, never coaching anywhere else outside of a few years coaching junior high.

"This has been home," Maynard said, "I went to school here and I just continued coaching and I love Albemarle High School and Albemarle basketball."