McDonough goal lifts Wahoos over ODU in OT

Updated: Sun 6:19 PM, Oct 06, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- An Annie McDonough sudden death goal clinched another win for (8) Virginia 3-2 over (22) Old Dominion for the second time this season.

The Wahoos started the game off quick, scoring in the first couple minutes with Laura Janssen deflecting in a McDonough shot to make it 1-0. The Monarchs responded just before the half with Nicole Fredericks re-directing a goal in to tie it at 1-1.

Old Dominion to a one goal lead in the third period off another penalty corner, put in by Erin Huffman. But just a minute later, the Cavaliers capitalized on their own penalty corner with Anzel Viljoen deflecting in a shot by Cato Geusgens. The game went into a ten-minute sudden death overtime, where McDonough pulled off a chip over the goalie to win the game.

Virginia returns to ACC play on Friday when they travel to take on (6) Louisville at 6 p.m.

 
