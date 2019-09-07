Mendenhall finds 'a lot in common' with London

Most college coaches do not find a lot in common with their predecessor, but Bronco Mendenhall said the opposite of current William & Mary Coach Mike London after their teams met Friday night.

"I'm just impressed with Mike London as a person, I always have been," Mendenhall said of London, who Bronco replaced as Virginia's head coach, "We had a really nice conversation before the game and his values and my values align very well."

Mendenhall and London met for the third time as opposing coaches on Friday night. With Virginia's 52-17 win over William & Mary, Bronco now leads in the head-to-head match-up 2-1 after previous meeting when Mendenhall was at BYU and London was at Virginia.

"I just find a lot in common with him and I respect the job he does.," Mendenhall said.

Despite their previous match-ups and the history that connects them, Mendenhall says they do not know each other well, but he wants to see London succeed moving forward based on his values.

"I would love to see him have success because of what he represents," Mendenhall said, "And again I don't know Mike well, but I know him well enough in the world of college football to say that he's someone I admire and respect."