Wahoos open homestand with another clean sheet

Updated: Tue 11:01 PM, Sep 17, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia men's soccer kicked off a home stand at Klockner Stadium on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over Radford.

The Wahoos entered the match ranked No. 5 after a road win over No. 2 Duke.

Just five minutes into the match, Robin Afamefuna made the cross to find Daniel Steedman, who made the one-touch for the goal.

Both teams finished the match with nine shots, but neither team would be able to score another goal. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler made four saves in the shut-out win.

With this win, Virginia improves to 5-0. The Cavaliers next host NC State on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

 
