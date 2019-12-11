Midfielder 'answering the Bell' for the Wahoos

Even with a penalty to send the Wahoos to the College Cup, Joe Bell is calm and there is little that will rush him.

"I wait I calm myself and when I'm ready to take the penalty, that's when I'm going to step up and strike it," Bell said, who learned the technique from a coach in New Zealand, "It's just me trying to take a little more control over the situation."

Six times this season, Virginia has turned to the junior midfielder on the penalty spot and all six times he has delivered in one way or another.

"One of the primary things is he's very confident, that skill happens to translate into penalty kick taking, so that helps a lot too," Coach George Gelnovatch said, "He's a multi-layered asset."

"Multiple times, we go back and forth with each other," junior goalie Colin Shutler said about facing Bell in practice "Just his calmness, I mean he steps up and he knows."

That calmness is clear to see throughout the game as the ACC midfielder of the Year controls the tempo for UVA.

"I think he's an unbelievable guy, he knows how to manipulate multiple teams in their press and that really helps us out," Shutler said.

His quiet confidence also showed during one of Bell's biggest moments last month making his full National Team debut with New Zealand.

"When I got there and when I was actually walking out against Ireland that was the moment where this is something I've been working for, for a long time," Bell said.

Bell was the first player in George Gelnovatch's 24 years to get a full national team call up. Despite missing the ACC Championship and ACC semifinals, against their NCAA semifinals opponent Wake Forest, Bell thinks the opportunity has made him and his team better.

"There were some names playing in the Premier League and just seeing how they take care of themselves on and off the pitch and how they hold themselves was just fantastic for me just to learn," Bell said, "And then hopefully that gives me the ability to take what I learned there and bring it back to some of the boys here and I'm lucky to have had that opportunity."

Bell and the Wahoos take on Wake Forest at 8:30 p.m. on Friday in Cary, N.C. for the NCAA Semifinals.