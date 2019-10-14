Montigo Moss continuing the family legacy

“You got Mossed, you got Mossed, you got Mossed!”

After another highlight reel catch, this Fork Union receiver knows what he'll be hearing from the stands.

"Definitely a big name to carry, big name to carry," said senior receiver Montigo Moss.

Montigo Mos has some inspiration to look to at his position: his dad, Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

"Obviously he has some flashes of his dad making spectacular catches not only in games but practice all the time," said head coach Mark Shuman.

To Montigo, Randy was just dad.

"I really didn't notice until about a few years ago actually. I really didn't start focusing on my position and that he also played it," said Moss. “Once I got into high school and all the coaches were surprised as well, so that's what hit me."

He's now in his senior year at a new school: Fork Union Military Academy.

"I just needed to get somewhere better with football to kinda match my skill level," said Moss.

Coach Shuman was stunned seeing the last name Moss written on preseason forms.

"Randy Moss brought ‘Tigo to a tour an interview with us, kinda fell into it and I would say a great hidden gem that we have now on our offense," said Shuman.

"Just like a very good kid and you'd never guess that his dad's a Hall of Fame wide receiver," said junior quarterback Alex Williams.

Both new to the school, Montigo and quarterback Alex Williams clicked immediately, both on...

"I know if I'm throwing it into double coverage he's still probably gonna catch it over two guys," said Williams

… And off the field...

"Probably gonna be a lifelong friend for the rest of my life," said Williams.

And now, shining on the gridiron with the Blue Devils, Montigo is adding the next chapter to the Moss legacy.

"Every time I play just a sport I I like competing against anybody, any level,” said Moss. “And I like bringing the best out of myself and I like trying to bring the best out in others."

