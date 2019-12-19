More All-America honors for UVA's Reed

The Football Writers Association of America is the latest organization to include Virginia's Joe Reed on its All America first team at kick returner.

Reed's 34.7-yard average on kick returns is best in the country, while his two touchdowns on kick returns are tied for most in the ACC. He's also the only player in the country this season with more than 600 yards on kick returns and more than 600 yards receiving.

Last week, Reed also earned first-team All America honors from the Walter Camp Foundation. He's the first UVA player to appear on either organization's first team since Chris Long in 2007. He was named a second team returner by The Sporting News.

Reed's 3,010 career yards and five touchdowns on kick returns are both UVA school records. He's the only player in FBS history with more than 2,700 yards on kick returns, while also averaging at least 28 yards per return.