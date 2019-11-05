Morsell expected to make early two-way impact for Wahoos

A season opener in the Carrier Dome might seem daunting for a college freshman, but Virginia guard Casey Morsell is ready for the big time.

"Don't feel pressure, I think pressure is a privilege but I don't feel pressure," Morsell said.

The highly-touted freshman comes battle-tested after playing high school ball in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference in the D.C. area. Morsell credits his UVA coaches and teammates like Mamadi Diakite though for preparing him for moments like Wednesday night.

"I feel prepared, coaches have done a great job ever since I first got here," Morsell said, "They kinda walked me through on what I need to do in order to be effective."

Virginia only returns Kihei Clark in the backcourt from last season's NCAA Champions, so Coach Tony Bennett is looking for players like Morsell to step up.

"I think he can be a good two-way player, he can guard the ball and he's learning our system defensively," Bennett said, "And good body, and again he's not afraid to step up, take shots. Does some things nice and you can see there are still some progress areas but he's gonna be good."

Morsell has heard the comparisons to Malcolm Brogdon on the defensive end, while he says he is not there yet he believes he can make an early impact on both ends.

"Definitely see myself like being a two-way player," Morsell said, "I'm a guy that's just gonna come in and just bring energy night in and night out and just play at a high level."