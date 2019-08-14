Morsell making favorable first impression at UVA

The next time Virginia fans see Casey Morsell play basketball, it will finally be in a UVA uniform.

Morsell has been committed to the UVA program since early April of 2018, just weeks after the Cavaliers' historic loss to UMBC in the NCAA Tournament. Morsell signed with the Wahoos last December, while Virginia was early in what proved to be a national championship season.

This summer, Morsell has been in Charlottesville working out with the Wahoos. According to some of his teammates, the 6-3 shooting guard has made a favorable first impression.

"He's looked really good," said UVA junior guard Jay Huff. "I've played with him some down in DC actually, his hometown, in the Kenner League. It's a summer league, a lot of Georgetown players play in it. His defense is something that stuck out to me. I mean his offense speaks for itself, but his defense was spectacular."

Coming out of St. John's College High School in Washington, DC, Morsell was rated as a four-star shooting guard by both Rivals and 247Sports. He was named the 2019 player of the year in DC by both Gatorade and USA Today, after averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, and hitting 90 3-pointers as a senior. Morsell was also a finalist for the US team that competed at the FIBA U19 World Cup this summer.

Morsell is joining a UVA team that lost guards De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy -- last year's top three players in both minutes played and scoring, and all 40-percent shooters from beyond the 3-point line -- to the NBA Draft following the Wahoos' NCAA title run.

"He's impressive, he impressed me," UVA senior forward Mamadi Diakite said of Morsell. "Really good defender. He still has a ways to go, but I think he's going to get there very quickly. Offensively he's very patient, he's smart. I think we need him, he's very valuable for us."