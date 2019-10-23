Nelson County pushing for playoff berth

The Governors have playoff potential for the first time in over a decade. Nelson is heading into week nine with a 4-4 record.

This is the first time Nelson County football hit the four-win mark since finishing 5-and-5, in 2007. They haven't played a postseason game, since 0-2.

But if the playoffs started today, the Governors would be in the Region 2-C bracket (as the no. 7 Seed).

They're motivated by playing some meaningful football, in late October.

"There's a much closer reward," said head coach Matt Hicks. "We're not talking about a year from now, or two years from now or three years from now. We're talking about this year, two games from now what are we doing."

The team says there has been a different energy surrounding the program:

"The mentality and the, in practice and on the field and everything has been changed and it's been great," said senior defensive back Brice Wilson.

"We got a group of guys working really hard at practice right now to make sure that we keep pushing forward as we finish out the season strong," said Hicks.

The community in Nelson County taking notice of the team's success, filling the bleachers at home games.

"Not a lot of pressure but its like, a big opening to people like people asking you about how the team's going and everything," said junior quarterback George Brown.

Nelson has two more games left on their regular season slate: against Campbell and Appomattox County. The Governors know just how important this final stretch of the season is.

"Like that weight, knowing that it's pretty much from this point on it's win or go home for us, we're going in with that mentality every game," said Wilson. "And I'm ready to extend our season and keep it going. I'm not ready to move onto the next season yet."