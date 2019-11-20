New faces add motivation for a Barons' repeat

Even after adding their sixth VISAA State Championship last season, Blue Ridge returns a team motivated to make it back-to-back titles.

"The hunger because we know teams are coming for us and we just don't want to lose it," junior guard Michael Gray said, a first team All-VISAA Division II pick last season.

The Barons lost five seniors off of last season's state championship team, but have filled the gaps with a few newcomers. That includes former Virginia guard Ty Jerome's brother Kobe, who was named a team captain along with Gray and senior guard Will Lee on Wednesday.

"I'm just really looking forward to being with this new set of guys," Jerome said, who transferred in earlier this fall, "Taking on a new leadership role, where it's just going to be a lot different for me from last year."

Blue Ridge also welcomes in former Albemarle wing Derrick Jones, who hopes to help the Barons back to the state title game.

"This school all the players are hard-workers," Jones said, "So I'm bouncing off their energy in practice really helps me a lot."

Of the seniors lost from last year's team are VISAA Division II Player of the Year Chris Rogers and current UT-Chattanooga freshman Jaden Frazier. Coach Cade Lemcke says even with those losses the goal remains the same for the Barons and other teams will be coming for them.

"They know that when they wear the Blue Ridge School uniform they're going to have a bulls-eye on their back and they're going to get everyone's best shot every game," Lemcke said, "And so for competitors they love that."

Blue Ridge kicks off their season on December 3rd at Middleburg Academy.