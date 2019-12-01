Nine-win Wahoos back in national rankings

Fresh off clinching the Coastal Division on Friday, and riding a four-game winning streak into next weekend's ACC title game, Virginia has returned to the college football national rankings.

UVA is ranked No. 22 in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the regular season, and also at No. 22 in the new coaches poll. It's the first time the Cavaliers have appeared in either poll since falling out of both rankings after losing 17-9 at Miami in mid-October.

UVA's opponent in next Saturday's ACC Championship, unbeaten Clemson, is ranked No. 3 in both polls this week.

This will be the sixth week of the season that the Cavaliers have been ranked by the AP, and the fifth for UVA in the coaches poll. Virginia peaked at No. 18 in both polls following a 4-0 start, before losing 35-20 at Notre Dame.

The Wahoos finished the regular season 9-3 after beating Virginia Tech 39-30 on Friday at Scott Stadium. It's the first nine-win regular season at UVA since 2007. That's also the last time the Cavaliers ended their regular season schedule nationally ranked.

The Hokies fell out of rankings after losing to UVA on Friday. Virginia Tech had been ranked No. 23 in both polls.