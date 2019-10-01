No. 1 'Hoos cruise to shut-out win over George Washington

After being announced as the newest number one program in men's NCAA soccer earlier in the day, (1) Virginia cruised to a 3-0 win over George Washington.

"It's really important especially with a team that came in here just wanting to defend," said head coach George Gelnovatch. "And these games, these midweek games, especially when these teams are just trying to defend, it's not easy."

Robin Afamefuna started off the scoring for the Cavaliers in the first half on a free kick. This was the captain's first goal of the season.

"And when you get that early goal, especially in the first half, it makes things a lot easier," said Gelnovatch.

Philip Horton and Bret Halsey each scored their first goals of the season, and of their collegiate careers.

"It was pin point," said Horton about Cabrel Happi Kamseu's assist on the goal. "It was a great cross. When I saw it coming I was like 'oh shoot I might be able to get my head on this', so yeah it was a good one."

Colin Shutler, this week's ACC Defensive Player of the Week, recorded his fifth-straight shut-out. Entering today's match, the Wahoos have only conceded one goal:

"It's definitely been a transition defense, I mean, starting with our strikers, midfield," said Shutler. "I mean, yeah it looks good on my papers and the defense's papers, but it's the whole team."

(1) Virginia is back home at Klockner Stadium on Friday, hosting Louisville.