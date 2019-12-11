Orange Bowl coaches believes Miami will see 'a lot of orange and blue'

When Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall and Florida's Dan Mullen met in Miami on Wednesday for the Orange Bowl kickoff press conference, Mullen had a bold statement to make.

"I think at the stadium there is going to be a lot of orange and blue in that stadium," Mullen said.

Of course both teams colors are orange and blue, but all joking aside both coaches think their fan bases will show up on December 30th at Hard Rock Stadium.

"To say excitement, my vocabulary doesn't go strong or deep enough to have the description of that," Mendenhall said, "Anyone that can come will come and they're thrilled about the trajectory, direction of the program and what's happening."

Since the Wahoos lost a week of recruiting due to the ACC Championship, Mendenhall hit the road as soon as possible. And while recruiting in Florida, a state the Wahoos currently have 16 players from, Bronco could not help but feel proud bringing up the Orange Bowl.

"Once you say Orange Bowl and UVA, which I've been saying a lot in recruiting, I'm 6'5 when I say that, I'm only 6'1 realistically," Mendenhall said, "The view is larger instantly."

Virginia is listed as the home team for this month's game, but even Bronco joked he has heard a lot of Florida Gator talk on the road this week. The Gators will make their fourth Orange Bowl appearance and Mullen believes their orange and blue contingent will show out.

"Everybody that walks in is going to feel really comfortable, looking around the outside watching everybody walk into the stadium and say there is orange and blue everywhere around the stadium," Mullen said.