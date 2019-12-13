Orange Bowl gives 'Hoos a shot at school history

Bronco Mendenhall isn't afraid to play up the program history his Virginia football team can make by ending the season with a win in the Orange Bowl.

"If you think about what is possible in a bowl game, and a chance to win a tenth football game, that's happened one other time in Virginia football history," Mendenhall said before leaving the podium after UVA's loss to Clemson in last Saturday's ACC Championship. " And that is, that's significant."

By beating Virginia Tech 39-30 on Black Friday, the Wahoos hit the nine-win mark during the regular season for the eighth time in program history. Only the 1989 team reached the 10-win plateau -- and could have gotten to 11, but lost to Illinois in the 1990 Citrus Bowl.

This year's 9-4 team will get another chance to match that school-record win total on December 30, when the Wahoos face Florida in the Orange Bowl.

"That's been the big message, the fact that we've only done it one time. Are we going to become part of history, continue to make history that we've been doing this year," UVA senior wide receiver Joe Reed said shortly after the Orange Bowl announcement last Sunday. "So a tenth win would be huge for us, and that's definitely a goal that we have in mind."

Despite the Clemson loss, No. 24 UVA held onto a spot in the College Football Playoff Top 25, and earned the ACC's spot in the Orange Bowl as a result. The Cavaliers are an early 14-point underdog against the 10-2 Gators, who sat at No. 9 in the final CFP rankings.

Some recent history may be on the Wahoos' side when they take the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Over the past decade, underdogs are 6-4 outright in the Orange Bowl, and those last four underdogs who won the game all came from the ACC: Florida State over Michigan in 2016; Clemson over Oklahoma in the CFB semifinals in 2015; Georgia Tech over Mississippi State (coached by current Florida coach Dan Mullen) in 2014; and Clemson over Ohio State in 2013.

"We have a lot of work to do," Mendenhall said. "We don't expect it to come easy. But there's a lot to play for and still a lot to learn, and that's what I'd like to help our team do."