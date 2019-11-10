Overtime goal lifts UNC over Virginia in ACC Championship

For the sixth time this season Virginia ended up in overtime, but it was North Carolina who found the back of the net to win the ACC Women's Soccer Championship 2-1.

After falling behind early in the first half, the Cavaliers rebounded in the second-half with freshman Diana Ordonez scoring to tie the game at 1-1. In the 85th minute, Virginia would have to turn to backup goalie Michaela Moran after starter Laurel Ivory went down with an injury. Moran helped keep the Wahoos level to force overtime.

In the second overtime, the Tar Heels would find the golden goal after Emily Fox connected with Alessia Russo for the game-winner in the 102nd minute.

Ordonez, Alexa Spaanstra, Zoe Morse and Rebecca Jarrett were all named to the All-ACC Tournament team.

Virginia now awaits their NCAA Tournament fate with the brackets being released at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.