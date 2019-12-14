Path to College Cup started in spring for Wahoos

While Virginia and Georgetown never met during the regular season, they did meet this past spring when the Wahoos could begin to see they had that makings of something special.

"After losing a couple players in the fall, still had a good amount of guys leftover," sophomore forward Daniel Steedman said, "We knew the talent we had and the talent that came in and we all connected really well."

Coach George Gelnovatch said on Saturday "95 percent" of the film they put together to prepare for Sunday's match against the Hoyas came from that game in the spring. Early season games like their 2-0 win over (1) Maryland in Washington D.C. continued to show what all started last spring.

"The group of guys that came in, I know we had less numbers, but you could really see in the sessions that we put in that we had a real sense of togetherness," junior forward Nathaniel Crofts said.

"I feel like we always had it," junior goalie Colin Shutler said, "We just needed to grind out games here and there and then it just keeps building on itself each game."

On Saturday, a lot of the Virginia team dealt with end of the semester finals after clinching a spot in the College Cup final with a 2-1 win over Wake Forest. Now the Wahoos are not only in position to win the eighth College Cup in program history, but the third national championship for the university this year.

"When you walk down that hallway at the McCue Center and you see those smiling faces on those national championship pictures you're motivated," Gelnovatch said, "You're motivated to bring something like that home."

Gelnovatch is no stranger to the College Cup final, making his fourth appearance as a coach, and believes this team has something special not even his two national championship squads had.

"The 2009 team was a little bit more like this team, but minus Daryl [Dike] and I think this team has a little bit more aggressiveness about it," Gelnovatch said.

But the Wahoos know they still have one more match to go to put their names among the top teams in program history.

"I feel like national championships are always on the cards when you play for Virginia and that's always the goal," Shutler said, "When you sign for Virginia you know that coming in, so I think that was definitely the big goal this season."