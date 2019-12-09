Perkins again a finalist for Dudley Award

On Sunday night in Richmond, Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins can become just the second player to win the Dudley Award in consecutive seasons.

Named for Hall-of-Fame former UVA running back 'Bullet' Bill Dudley, the award is presented to the best Division I football player in the state each season. On Monday, Perkins was named a finalist for this year's Dudley, along with Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshawn Ashby and James Madison defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter.

The Dudley Award is presented annually by the Touchdown Club of Richmond and the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This year's winner will be announced on Sunday night.

Perkins has thrown for a school-record 3,215 yards and rushed for 745 yards this season. His 3,960 yards of total offense are most in the ACC, while his passing yards and 64.0 completion percentage rank second in the league. He also leads the conference in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (11) among quarterbacks.

Perkins led UVA to a nine-win regular season and the program's first-ever Coastal Division title. The Wahoos will face Florida in the Orange Bowl on December 30.

Ashby ranks fourth in the ACC with 106 total tackles, and tied for fourth in the league with 14 1/2 tackles for loss. He was a five-time ACC linebacker of the week selection.

Carter was named CAA defensive player of the year after leading the conference with 24 tackles for loss, and finishing third in the league with 10 1/2 sacks. Carter is also a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the best FCS defensive player in the country.

Last year, Perkins became the second straight UVA player - and ninth in program history - to win the Dudley Award. UVA has never had a player win back-to-back Dudleys, or have players from the school win the award three years in a row.

JMU quarterback Vad Lee won consecutive Dudleys in 2014 and 2015, making Lee the only player to win the award in back-to-back years.