Perkins can add to UVA legacy at Orange Bowl

Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and a few of his linebackers had a familiar scouting report for Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins on Saturday morning.

“Number one is, he has the ball in his hands on every snap," Grantham said.

“He can make those plays anywhere," said Jonathan Greenard. "I mean, he’s fast, got some size to him and a really smart quarterback.”

“That’s who the offense runs through," said David Reese II, "so if we contain him then we’ll be okay.”

Opponents have been trying to contain Perkins for the past two seasons -- and they've been largely unsuccessful.

“Coming here, I wanted to break records. I wanted to win," Perkins said on Saturday. "I wanted this team to be one of the teams that were talked about, and I think that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

It's been less than two years since Perkins first arrived at UVA from Arizona Western Community College in January of 2018. Looking back, the 'Hoos say his impact was immediate.

“Probably that first time going against the defense, just seeing him burst, running in the open field, it was like yeah, we’ve got a guy who can play," UVA tight end Tanner Cowley recalled.

"When he got aboard in January, he won the team over after that first workout," said offensive coordinator Robert Anae. "And then obviously once we started playing games, the team just rallied right behind him.”

"Everything changed," said senior receiver Joe Reed. "Just having Bryce in the locker room, it immediately boosted the football team.”

Now Perkins is all over the UVA record book. His 3,603 yards of total offense in 2018 were the most in program history -- until Perkins put up 3,960 total yards this season. He's the program's all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks (1,668 yards), and top five at UVA in both career passing yards (5,895) and passing touchdowns (43).

But the Cavaliers say it's not just Perkins's performances, but his poise and leadership that have most impacted the program.

“He’s one of the most humble dudes I ever met," said sophomore offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi. "I always tell people, if I was that good I don’t know if I’d be as humble as him.”

"Even when things are going bad, he’s just so poised in the huddle," said Reed. "He keeps his confidence and he’s calm. And we just feed off that."

"With Bryce playing confident, then it leads to me and Joe playing confident, then it leads to running backs playing confident, then it leads to the O-line playing confident," said senior receiver Hasise Dubois. "I feel as though the team thrives off of Bryce, so however Bryce plays the team will play."

With a victory against Florida in Monday's Orange Bowl, Perkins would also move past Matt Schaub and into second place on UVA's all-time wins list among quarterbacks, with 17. It would also make this year's team the second in Virginia history to hit the 10-win plateau.

The Wahoos are currently a two-touchdown underdog entering that game. Their quarterback sees it as an opportunity to add one last chapter to the growing legend of Bryce Perkins.

“Everybody’s talking about why are we here, you guys are going to lose. UVA, UVA," Perkins said with a shrug of his shoulders. "Man, it’s going to be great when we go out there and shock the world.”