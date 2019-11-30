Two years ago Bryce Perkins was on his first visit to Virginia during the Commonwealth Cup and now Perkins is the first Cavalier quarterback to beat Virginia Tech since Matt Schaub.

"This era certainly doesn't happen without Bryce at quarterback," Bronco Mendenhall said after the Wahoos 39-30 win over the Hokies.

On Friday that statement showed, as Perkins put up a career day with 311 passing yards and a career-high 164 rushing yards to go along with 3 total touchdowns. But reflecting back on his first visit to Virginia, Perkins knew what really mattered was breaking the Hokies 15-game win streak.

"Just seeing the vision that they set out and telling me about the pieces their missing and putting their faith in me and trying to get me to come here," Perkins said, "I could see the direction this program was turning under Coach Mendenhall. It was only about time that we get over this hump."

For the fifth time in his two years at Virginia, Perkins had at least 200 passing and 100 rushing yards, which is tied for the most in NCAA over that span.

After the game Perkins told the media he spent the early part of the week in the hospital after the Liberty game with tonsillitis.

"The sports medicine team, the doctors and everybody in this facility was working overnight, overtime just to get me back on my feet," Perkins said, "Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to feel better and as fast as I did today."

With fans surrounding them on the field, Bronco and Perkins embraced each other before being interviewed, a visual example of the words Mendenhall said after the game about his senior quarterback.

"There's not a play he can't make," Mendenhall said, "I think Bryce Perkins changes the face of UVA football."