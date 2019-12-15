Perkins repeats as Dudley Award winner

Quarterback Bryce Perkins is just the second player all-time -- and the first from Virginia -- to win the Dudley Award more than once.

Named for Hall-of-Fame former UVA running back 'Bullet' Bill Dudley, the award is presented annually by the Touchdown Club of Richmond to the best Division I football player in the state. On Sunday night in Short Pump, Perkins was named the Dudley winner for the second straight season.

Perkins has thrown for a school-record 3,215 yards and rushed for 745 yards this season. His 3,960 yards of total offense are most in the ACC, while his passing yards and 64.0 completion percentage rank second in the league. He also leads the conference in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (11) among quarterbacks.

Perkins led UVA to a nine-win regular season and the program's first-ever Coastal Division title. The Wahoos will face Florida in the Orange Bowl on December 30.

With Perkins claiming his second Dudley, UVA has now had the last three winners, and 10 winners in the 30-year history of the award. Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshawn Ashby and James Madison defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter were the other 2019 finalists.

JMU quarterback Vad Lee (2014 and 2015) is the only other player to win the Dudley more than once.