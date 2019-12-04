Perkins second in ACC player of year voting

The ACC announced its major individual football awards winners for 2019 on Wednesday morning, with Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins finishing second in the voting for two of them.

Perkins finished behind Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the voting for both the league's player of the year and offensive player of the year. Etienne received 22 votes for player of the year and 28 votes for top offensive player; Perkins received 11 votes and 12 votes for each award.

Perkins finished the regular season leading the conference in both yards of total offense (3.636) and rushing yards (687) among quarterbacks. His 2,949 passing yards and 64.2 completion percentage both rank second in the league.

On Tuesday, Perkins was named second-team All-ACC at quarterback behind Clemson sophomore Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence finished fifth in player of the year voting and fourth in voting for offensive player of the year on Wednesday.

Etienne repeated as ACC player of the year after rushing for 1,386 yards and 18 touchdowns during the regular season. The junior is the conference's all-time leader in both rushing touchdowns (53) and total touchdown (57).

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons ran away with the voting for the ACC's top defensive player, getting 42 of 60 total votes. Simmons leads the Tigers with 83 tackles, and ranks sixth in the league with 14 tackles for loss.

Clemson and UVA will meet in Saturday night's ACC Championship in Charlotte. The unbeaten Tigers, winner of four straight ACC title games, are favored by 28 1/2 points against the 9-3 Wahoos.