Pitt sweeps Wahoos in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia was unable to steal a set away as (4) Pittsburgh swept the Wahoos 3-0 in the ACC opener Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers were lead by Jayna Francis, who finished the match with 10 kills and also set a career-high with four blocks. The Panthers hit .409 against Virginia on the night, the highest hit mark by a Wahoo opponent since 2017.

Virginia (8-6, 0-1 ACC) will continue ACC play on Friday against Virginia Tech in the first meeting of the season between the schools.

 
