Program-record seven 'Hoos named All-ACC

A few hours before facing Wake Forest in the ACC semifinals, Wednesday already became a historic day for the Virginia men's soccer program.

Led by Midfielder of the Year Joe Bell, UVA put a program-record seven players on the 2019 All-ACC team. Bell and goalkeeper Colin Shutler were first-team selections, while the Wahoos put two players on the second team and three on the third team.

Bell is UVA's first Midfielder of the Year since the ACC instituted the award in 2014. He has scored three goals this season -- all on penalty kicks -- and ranks third in the league with four assists in ACC games. Bell has played all but seven minutes of the Cavaliers' 17 games this season.

Shutler has the lowest goals-against average (0.34), the highest save percentage (.878) and most shutouts (12) of any goalkeeper in the country this season.

Striker Darryl Dike and defender Henry Kessler represented UVA on the second team. Dike's 21 points (seven goals and seven assists) are the most for a UVA player since Will Bates in 2012. Kessler has anchored a Virginia defense that gave up just five goals in the regular season, matching the fewest in school history.

Midfielder Robin Afamefuna, forward Irakoze Donasiyano and defender Andreas Ueland were the the Cavaliers' three third-team selections. Ueland was also named to the ACC All-Freshman team.