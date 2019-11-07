Record-breaking Wahoos ready for ACC Semifinals rematch

Despite an unbeaten regular-season, (1) Virginia still have challenges ahead as they prepare for Friday's ACC Semifinals rematch against (5) Florida State.

"Florida State is another great opponent, but we know how to play them," senior forward Meghan McCool said, "We've played them multiple times, we know their style of play, they know ours, so it's going to be whoever is the better team on Friday."

The Cavaliers fell 3-1 to the Seminoles in last season's ACC Semifinals. Virginia got revenge earlier this season though with a 1-0 double overtime win at Florida State, their first win in Tallahassee since 2008.

"All these games you're down to the top eight in the ACC and those are all really good teams and so you know you're going to get tested," Coach Steve Swanson said, "We know what we're going to get there and we're going to have to play well to win that game."

The Wahoos placed a program-record seven players on the All-ACC teams released on Thursday. McCool was the Cavaliers lone first team selection after leading the ACC in goals scored with 14.

Senior defenders Phoebe McClernon and Courtney Petersen, junior midfielder Taryn Torres, sophomore midfielder Alexa Spaanstra and freshman forward Diana Ordonez were all second team selections. Junior goalie Laurel Ivory also represented the Wahoos on the third team.

A win on Friday would give Virginia a chance to win their first ACC title since 2012 on Sunday. After five straight wins, McCool says the Wahoos have the right mentality to pull it off.

"I think with the momentum we have right now we can win that game too," McCool said.