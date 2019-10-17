'Redemption game' arrives on STAB calendar

All the talk over the summer at St. Anne's-Belfield was avenging last season's loss to Covenant in the VISFL Championship game and that week has finally arrived.

"Guys who didn't play last year, guys that played are telling them this is a big game," junior running back Amani Woods said, "They're out cross-town rivals and we want to beat them, so stay focused for the week."

The Saints are unbeaten since that 76-41 loss to the Eagles, starting the 2019 season off 5-0. STAB went 0-3 against Covenant last season and that has provided the chip for players coming into this season.

"It was a real bummer for me, but I worked my tail off to get to be in the best shape I could, be the best player I could be after that game, not just for Covenant," senior linebacker Joe Ambrosi said, "Just to be the best player I could be, so I could never feel that way again."

The Saints are averaging 50.2 points per game during their unbeaten start and hope to keep that success rolling on Friday night at home.

"Last year, they lost three times including the state championship game," senior wide receiver Nick Reese said, who did not play last season, "It's important for us to win this game to actually prove a point, a statement game."