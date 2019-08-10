Redskins return to practice with questions and standouts

The Redskins are back to work with some question marks and bright spots after their preseason opener on Thursday.

In the preseason game, the Redskins lost 30-10 to the Cleveland Browns. Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum saw the field, while Colt McCoy sat. In his debut, rookie quarterback Haskins had many bright spots, but threw two interceptions. Keenum was just 3 for 8 on the day.

Today at practice, head coach Jay Gruden said there's still a question mark next to the starting job.

“I don't wanna make any conclusions right now, it's silly to,” said Gruden. “There's still a lot of ball left to be played, a lot of passes, a lot of plays, a lot of situation work we still have to do. We still have more games, three games left, so there's more work to be had. I'm feeling the same I'm hoping that somebody takes it over, that's what we're hoping for, but you know, all three of these guys are good players. They're gonna make their share of great throws and great plays so we're gonna have to continue to monitor them and figure out who will give us the best chance to win against Philly.

A bright spot for the Redskins in his NFL debut was Jimmy Moreland. The former James Madison standout corner registered six tackles and two forced fumbles, one of them on the Brown's one yard line on a fourth and goal.

Moreland is fighting for a starting cornerback spot, and he was happy to just be playing the game again.

“You know, it felt great out there, getting back in the groove, getting back in the game seeing all the, you gotta get the real game speed now,” said Moreland. “I know I made a couple good plays out there, catches I could have avoided, a couple of plays I left on the table, you know to go back and watch film to get better the next day. It felt like it was a great first game for me,so just move on, move forward and get better off that.”

The Redskins play their second preseason game at FedEx Field next Thursday, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.