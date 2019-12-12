Reed a first-team Walter Camp All-American

Joe Reed is the first Virginia football player in a dozen years to be named a first team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Reed was named the first team kick returner on the Walter Camp All-America team during Thursday night's ESPN/Home Depot College Football Award Show. Reed's 34.7 kick return average on 22 returns is best in the country, and has taken a pair of kickoffs back for touchdowns this season.

Reed is UVA's first Walter Camp All-America first-team selection since Chris Long in 2007. The program has had 14 Walter Camp All-Americans all-time, including Bryce Hall at second-team cornerback last year, and both linebacker Micah Kiser and safety Quin Blanding as second-team selections in 2017.

Reed also leads the Wahoos with 70 catches and six touchdown receptions, and ranks third on the team with 627 receiving yards. He was a finalist for this year's Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in the country.