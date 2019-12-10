Reed expects to be back for UVA in Orange Bowl

Virginia's Joe Reed was named to another All-ACC first team on Tuesday.

Reed was one of three UVA players named All-ACC by the Associated Press, filling the all purpose slot on the first team offense. Quarterback Bryce Perkins and linebacker Jordan Mack were both named to the second team.

Reed was also UVA's lone first-team selection on the All-ACC team released by the league last week. A few days later, the receiver was on the sideline in sweatpants as the Wahoos lost to Clemson 62-17 in the ACC Championship.

"Very frustrating, with it being a championship game my senior year," Reed said. "But I think I did a good job of being a voice on the sideline, being a leader. That's just the nature of the sport sometimes. So very frustrating, but I think I handled it well."

Reed leads the Cavaliers with 70 receptions and six touchdown catches, while his 627 receiving yards are third on the team. He leads the country with a 34.7 kick return average, and has returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns this fall. Last week, he was named first-team All-ACC by the league as both the offensive all-purpose player, and as a kick returner.

But because of an injury, Reed didn't return kicks for the Cavaliers for a few games in November. He still played on offense, and returned to his role on special teams in the regular season finale against Virginia Tech -- but suffered a hip pointer in his left hip that ultimately kept him out of Saturday's title game.

"Went all week, couldn't practice, really. Couldn't do much," Reed said. "So the agreement was, see how it felt waking up on Saturday morning, and we'll go from there."

Reed talked to reporters at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday, a few minutes after UVA's matchup against Florida in the Orange Bowl was officially announced. He indicated that he expected to be healthy for that game on December 30.

"I can get some rehab in, a lot of treatment, and we'll be ready to go," Reed said.