Joe Reed playing for the real No. 2

Before every electrifying return, Joe Reed starts every kickoff the same way, with a simple message to his friend Colton Osborne.

"It's really just me acknowledging him," the senior wide receiver said, "Being appreciative of him guarding me, being here throughout these four years that I've been here."

From the small town of Charlotte Court House, Reed quickly became a star on every field with Colton always by his side.

"They remind me more of brothers than friends because they sort of just hooked right together," Teresa Osborne said, Colton's mom, "Had the same interests, mainly ball."

"We did everything together," Reed said, "Hunt, played football together, baseball, hooped together."

When Virginia came calling for Reed few were more excited than Colton.

"I knew how much this opportunity meant to him as much as it meant to my family," Reed said, "He was so excited, so pumped to come up here and watch me."

Colton planned to be at every home game, even going up to see one of Reed's first scrimmages. But a week before Reed's freshman season, Colton Osborne would lose his life in an ATV accident.

"I was pulling in the driveway and I got the telephone call that he had been in an accident and I just needed to come," Teresa said.

Two hours away, Reed had just earned his first jersey number with the Wahoos, when he received a similar call.

"It really didn't register at first," Reed said, "So I got off the phone with my coach and literally 20-30 seconds later my phone started blowing up with phone calls and text messages."

Colton never made the trip to Scott Stadium to see Joe on gameday, but every time Reed takes the field he feels his friend still by his side.

I know you'll still be there bro https://t.co/XujzsWmxYM — Joe Reed (@JoeBee_2) August 30, 2016

"Definitely an energy there," Reed said, "Even when it first happened at practice I could just feel something just driving me more and me having a better purpose."

By the time the jersey ceremony came around a year later, Reed had one of the first picks and there was only one number for him.

"I knew, we knew he was trying to get that number two," Teresa said, after Reed had worn number 81 as a freshman, "We knew he was trying to get that to wear for Colton, it was very exciting to see him have that number two."

While Joe Reed etches his name as one of the greatest return men in college football after resetting Virginia's record book, he has never done it for the trophies or fame, just for the love of a friend.

"He'd be the proudest ever, I know he would," Reed said of Colton, "It would be all over his social media, Snapchat, Instagram and he'd be calling me. I know how much it means to him and that's why I'm doing what I'm doing."

"Colton thought the world of Joe and Joe thought the world of him," Teresa said, "I feel like sometimes he's actually playing to show Colton he can do it, he did it, he made it big."