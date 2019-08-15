Report: Bratton may miss season with knee injury

Darrius Bratton's preseason at Virginia began with a minor hamstring injury. Now the junior cornerback's season could be over following a reported knee injury.

Bratton injured his knee in practice on Wednesday, a source told Doug Doughty of the Roanoke Times on Thursday,. Bratton had been competing for the No. 2 cornerback position opposite senior Bryce Hall on the Wahoos' first-team defense, but had also missed time this summer with a hamstring injury suffered during the first weekend of camp.

Bratton played in all 13 games for the Cavaliers last year, including five starts, and spent much of the season pushing now-NFL rookie Tim Harris for playing time opposite Hall. His seven pass breakups were tied for fourth on the UVA defense.

UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall told reporters last week that with Bratton sidelined by the hamstring injury, junior Nick Grant and sophomores Heskin Smith and Germane Crowell were competing for the first-team cornerback job, with redshirt freshman Jaylon Baker "not far off."