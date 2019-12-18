Robinson officially signs with Old Dominion

Louisa County's Noah Robinson said he had "butterflies in his stomach" this morning as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Old Dominion.

New Monarchs Coach Ricky Rahne has only had the job for a little more than a week, but as soon as Robinson met him, he knew the Monarchs had found the right man.

"My official is when he got here too, so during my official visit I had a long weekend with him," Robinson said, "We talked, got to know each other and I thought he was a good fit for the position."

It helped that Robinson knew someone with a connection to Rahne in former teammate and current Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith, where Rahne spent the last six years coaching the offense.

"He told me they work you and it's a winning program, so you got to get used to winning," Robinson said, "You've got to give 100 percent effort all the time."

Robinson was a two-time first team All-Jefferson District pick as a defensive back in 2018 and a wide receiver in 2019. At Old Dominion though Robinson will lineup at wide receiver and is going in with the mindset of playing right away.

The Monarchs' schedule includes some tough early tests hosting both Wake Forest and defending ACC Coastal champion Virginia in Norfolk. But Robinson is already well-read when it comes to Old Dominion's future opponents.

"I've studied the schedule since last year," Robinson said, "I've studied the schedule and I'm ready to play."