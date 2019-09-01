Robinson's game-winner pushes 'Hoos past (9) Penn State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- (11) Virginia knocks off (9) Penn State 2-1 thanks to a Rachel Robinson goal in the games final minutes on Sunday.

The Cavaliers got out to the early first half lead after Anzel Viljoen scored off a second chance shot to make it 1-0.

Late in the fourth quarter Penn State found the equalizer with an Anna Simon goal off a penalty corner. In the final minutes of the game Virginia was awarded their own penalty corner, which Rachel Robinson put home for the game-winning goal.

The Wahoos will stay at home for their next two games with UMass Lowell visiting on Friday, September 6th and Ohio State on Sunday, September 8th.

 
