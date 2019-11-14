STAB sending three to play Division I lacrosse

Three St. Anne's-Belfield seniors signed their letters of intent Thursday to play college lacrosse at the Division I level.

Teammates Kate Elam and Claire Schotta both signed to be future ACC rivals, with Elam heading to a first-year program at Pittsburgh and Schotta staying in-state to play for Virginia Tech. For Schotta, the ACC was always the conference she wanted to play in.

"Competition, I mean we're one of the best conferences in the country playing Duke, UNC, Virginia," Schotta said, "It's always been a dream of mine."

Elam will be taking on a different kind of challenge playing with a start-up program at Pittsburgh.

"Of course we're going to get humbled at points, I can't wait for that to happen," Elam said, "But we also have this great opportunity to prove ourselves and become the best we can be."

For both players, being in the ACC also means return trips to Charlottesville to play Virginia, something Schotta and her family are already looking forward to.

"I can't believe one day I'll be playing on Klöckner because I grew up going to all the games," Schotta said, "My parents have already talked about the big tailgate that's going to happen."

On the boys side, Mason Meulenberg is the next Saint in a long line of Division I lacrosse players after signing to play long stick middie at Mount St. Mary's.

"It was a lot of time, it was a lot of effort, a lot of summers where there were not a lot of vacations," Meulenberg said, "Just to test myself, see if I can play with these guys, I think that's the most exciting part of it."