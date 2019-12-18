Sanker makes Covenant commitment official

Nic Sanker understands what kind of opportunity comes with signing his Letter of Intent to play college football at Princeton.

"It's an awesome opportunity," the Covenant School senior said after a brief signing day ceremony in the school's library on Wednesday. "A once-in-a-lifetime chance."

Sanker had been committed to the Princeton football program since late October. Wednesday's signing made the commitment official..

At Covenant, Sanker has helped the Eagles run through back-to-back unbeaten seasons in the eight-man VISFL, culminating in league titles both years. He's been a first-team All-VISFL selection on both sides of the football both seasons, and was the league's defensive player of the year as a junior in 2018.

The plan at Princeton is for Sanker to rush the quarterback from an outside linebacker spot. He welcomes the challenges that will come at the Ivy League school, both on and off the football field.

"I realize that God has blessed me with this opportunity, and the many gifts that I have," Sanker said. "And I can't wait to take this chance to push myself and to grow myself to be the best version of myself, in all areas, academically and athletically, in this awesome school."