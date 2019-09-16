School says Bennett turned down raise

Tony Bennett has turned down a pay raise as men's basketball coach at Virginia, the school announced Monday morning.

Bennett is entering his 11th season as head coach at UVA. His 10th season ended with the first NCAA title in program history. In an article by Jeff White posted on UVA's athletics website Monday morning, it was revealed that Bennett declined a "substantial raise" as part of a revised contract.

Instead, Bennett asked UVA president Jim Ryan and athletics director Carla Williams to put that money toward improvements that would benefit the men's basketball program, and raises for the rest of his staff. Bennett and his wife Laurel also pledged $500,000 toward a career development program for current and former UVA men's basketball players.

"I have more than I need," Bennett told Jeff White. "I'm blessed beyond what I deserve."

According to the story, Bennett's deal was extended another year, keeping the coach under contract at UVA for seven more seasons.

Bennett is 254-89 in his 10 seasons at the university. He's a four-time ACC Coach of the Year, and two of his thre National Coach of the Year honors have come at UVA. Bennett has coached the Cavaliers to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and a pair of ACC Tournament victories. Eight of his UVA players have been drafted, including a pair of first-round picks this past season, De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome.