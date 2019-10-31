Scrimmage Play Weekly Briefing | Week 10

Posted:

Bart Isley of Scrimmage Play and CBS19's Damon Dillman look at some of the playoff implications and rivalry games on the high school football schedule for the first weekend of November.

 
