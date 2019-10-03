Scrimmage Play Weekly Briefing | Week 6

Posted:

Bart Isley of Scrimmage Play joins CBS19's Damon Dillman to look at Week 6 of the local high school football season, led by the annual 'Battle for the Gordonsville Tastee Freez.'

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus