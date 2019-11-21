Scrimmage Play Weekly Briefing | Playoffs Round 2

Posted:

Bart Isley of Scrimmage Play joins FNE's Damon Dillman for a look at the local teams still standing, heading into Friday's second round of the VHSL football playoffs.

 
