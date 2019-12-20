Setbacks have helped 'Hoos grow

First came the 42-point loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg that ended Bronco Mendenhall's first season as football coach at Virginia.

Then, another 42-point loss, this time to Navy in the 2017 Military Bowl. And then earlier this month, UVA's 45-point loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship.

"I view those three as critical moments in this program -- in this era, under our staff -- for improvement, because it exposed things we certainly have to get better at," Mendenhall told reporters this week.

Mendenhall believes those setbacks have been pivotal to what he calls the "unbroken growth" of the UVA football program in his four years. Since starting his tenure with a 2-10 campaign in 2016, Mendenhall's teams have improved their win total each season. This year's 9-4 team won the ACC's Coastal Division, and will play in the Orange Bowl.

"It took us forever to figure out how to beat Tech, and we finally beat them," UVA junior cornerback Nick Grant said. "It took us a while to beat Pitt; this is our first year beating Pitt."

"I hate the losses, but I love the learning," Mendenhall said. "I put those three together, in some of the most impactful things that have happened since I've been the coach at UVA, with the potential to help us go to placed we couldn't have as early without seeing that or being in those, as painful as they were."

The Cavaliers began preparing for their trip to South Florida on Wednesday. That gave players a week-and-a-half to process what went wrong -- and what went right -- in their 62-17 loss to a Clemson team that will be playing for that program's third national title in four years this postseason.

"There's times where it kind of showed who we can be, in that game. And it's important to recognize that," UVA junior receiver Terrell Jana said. "Coach Hagans always tells me, failure is part of the process. The important part is learning from it. So we saw what Clemson was, and now we learn from that experience."

The Wahoos won't have to wait long to apply those lessons. In the program's first-ever Orange Bowl appearance, UVA will face another top-10 opponent -- Florida.

"Every minute we spend preparing, our program is growing and benefiting. From the points of reference, and the stretch and thought process that it's taking to then match up and have our best chance to win and be competitive in that game," Mendenhall said. "Every minute that we're spending is accelerating our program."