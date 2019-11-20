Six Patriots celebrated for college decisions

For Albemarle's Ryleigh Katstra, college athletics were never the plan until she took a chance on rowing a couple years ago.

"It's crazy, I mean two years ago I didn't really think that I was going to do any sports in college and then I found rowing," Katstra said, who signed to row at Duke on Wednesday, "It's absolutely incredible to be able to go to Duke and be able to continue at the next level."

Katstra was joined by five other seniors on Wednesday in Albemarle's gym to celebrate their decisions to continue playing their sports in college. In a similar fashion to Katstra, Morgan Coleman was not anticipating playing at least one of her future college sports until recently.

"Honestly, I'm still shocked and taking it all in because it happened so quickly," Coleman said, who has always played goalie for the Patriots' field hockey team until giving lacrosse a try.

Stepping up for Albemarle's lacrosse team lead to Coleman now heading to Eastern Mennonite for two sports.

"I went to EMU just for field hockey and started talking to the lacrosse coach and she said hey it's a brand new program this is the first year," Coleman said.

On the boys side, Andrew Scanlon will also play lacrosse in college for the University of Lynchburg.

"One of the things I've been dreaming of ever since I first came to it freshman year," Scanlon said, "It's kind of a big deal for all of us because it's celebrating all the accomplishments and everything that we've worked so hard for."

The Patriots will also send Savannah Alexander to play soccer at the Division I level for Virginia Commonwealth University. A dream for Alexander, who has always had a passion for college soccer.

"I've always watched college soccer and I used to when I was little imagine myself in that role, but now seeing myself actually going to a collegiate school and getting the opportunity to play there, it's crazy," Alexander said, "I never actually imagined that I'd end up going."

Aidan Shell grew with similar dreams of playing in college soccer, dreams that became realized as he heads to Mary Washington next year.

"I've been looking forward to it since I was five," Shell said, "I told my parents when I was that age that I want to play college soccer and it's a great feeling to finally accomplish that."

Senior cross country runner Meme Zarzyski was also honored as she heads to Queens College next fall.