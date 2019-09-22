Snowden earns Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors

UVA linebacker Charles Snowden's "rock breaking" performance against Old Dominion also earned him the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The junior set a career-high with 15 tackles, including 3.5 TFL and two sacks against the Monarchs. Snowden is the fifth Virginia player given Walter Camp Player of the Week honors and first since Juan Thornhill last season after the Miami game.

Snowden said after the Old Dominion game that a performance like that would not have been possible without the way the coaching staff has pushed him at UVA.

"There's no way in the world I could've done this on my own, so I'm often very appreciative of the coaches," Snowden said, "I mean, coach Poppinga taking a chance on me, pushing me every day in practice. Coach Howell pushed me every day in practice."

Snowden was lightly-recruited three-star linebacker out of high school, who found the Cavaliers just at the right time for both sides.

"I think we were the only school that recruited him or offered him a scholarship to play football," Bronco Mendenhall said, "He's a very good basketball player, players weren't racing to join our program when he arrived. He fit all the measurables but more importantly he's an amazing person."

After four games, Snowden is in first with seven quarterback hits and is tied for first on the team with six TFL. The junior also has three sacks and 28 total tackles on the season. He credits the players around him for helping to raise his game this year.

"Kinda just having that competition in your own position room, whereas you know your spots are not guaranteed so you better go out there," Snowden said, "I mean, you're playing for your spot and so that competition is, it brings the best out of you."